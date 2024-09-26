Naomi Campbell barred from being charity trustee in England and Wales
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British supermodel Naomi Campbell has been barred from being a charity trustee in England and Wales for five years after the poverty charity she founded nearly two decades ago was deemed to have been “poorly governed” with “inadequate financial management.” Following a three-year investigation into the financial activities of “Fashion for Relief,” the Charity Commission said Thursday that it had found “multiple instances of misconduct and/or mismanagement,” and that only 8.5% of the charity’s overall expenditure went on charitable grants in a six-year period from 2016. she was “extremely concerned” by the findings of the regulator and that an investigation on her part was underway.