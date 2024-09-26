Palm Springs Aerial Tramway pushes back reopening date to Oct. 12

The reopening date for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has been pushed back its reopening date.

The tramway's reopening date has been rescheduled from Monday, October 7 to tentatively Saturday, October 12.

The tramway has been closed since Sept. 9 for its annual maintenance. Officials said the maintenance is taking longer than anticipated.

“Due to a one-day weather delay and projects taking longer than anticipated, we had to make the unfortunate decision to delay our reopening by five days,” said Chris Bartsch, Vice President of Tramway Systems.

Bartsch added, “While we regret the inconvenience this may cause our guests, our number one goal is always the safe and reliable operation of the tram.”