Alabama police officer shot and killed a 68-year-old knife wielding man with dementia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in northern Alabama allegedly shot and killed a 68-year-old man who had dementia and was wielding a kitchen knife. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is launching an investigation into the shooting that happened Sunday evening in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The deceased has been identified as Ronald Parrish. An attorney for the Parrish family says Parrish’s wife called emergency responders after her husband started acting erratic and paranoid. Officers tried to subdue Parrish but shot and killed him when he failed to put the knife down. The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation. The officers involved have since been cleared by the department to return to work.

