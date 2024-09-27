Chappell Roan drops out of All Things Go music festival: ‘Things have gotten overwhelming’

NEW YORK (AP) — Chappell Roan has dropped out of the All Things Go music festival scheduled for this weekend. The decision comes as the breakout pop star has publicly grappled with her rising fame in recent weeks. She apologized to the fans who wanted to see her in New York and near Washington on Satuday and Sunday. She said on Instagram that “things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks” and she needs “a few days to prioritize my health.” The news arrives two days after Roan shared on TikTok that she will not endorse a presidential candidate in the forthcoming election but will unenthusiastically vote for Kamala Harris.

