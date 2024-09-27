Hungary’s Orbán says EU hits North Macedonia’s ‘national pride’ by delaying accession bid

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Hungary’s right-wing prime minister has accused European Union officials of denting North Macedonia’s “national pride” by further delaying the country’s troubled bid to join the bloc. During a visit to North Macedonia, Viktor Orbán has also offered to mediate with EU member Bulgaria, whose dispute with Skopje over Balkan history and heritage triggered the new delay. He spoke during a news conference with North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in the lakeside resort of Ohrid. Orbán also restated his endorsement of Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency.

