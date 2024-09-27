Tunisia passes law to strip courts of power over election authority appointed by president

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s parliament has amended a law to strip power from courts over decisions made by an embattled election authority whose members are appointed by President Kais Saied. Nine days before the presidential election, a majority of members of parliament voted in favor of amending the young democracy’s first election law as the election authority remains in conflict with courts demanding it returns three candidates to the ballot. The move sparked anger from opposition and civil society groups who say the election authority has acted in concert with Saied to ensure he faces little competition in winning a second term.

