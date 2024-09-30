Skip to Content
A sheriff is being retried on an assault charge for kicking a shackled detainee twice in the groin

Published 2:06 PM

NORTH HERO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont sheriff is being retried on a charge of simple assault for kicking a shackled detainee twice in the groin in 2022 when he was a captain after a judge declared a mistrial in July. A jury was picked on Monday and the trial started in the afternoon in the case of Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore. A jury deadlocked this summer, telling the judge it could not reach a unanimous decision. Grismore was elected sheriff in November 2022, a few months after he was fired as a captain in the sheriff’s department after video surfaced of him kicking the shackled detainee. He pleaded not guilty to simple assault.

