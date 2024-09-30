Oregon DMV waited weeks to tell elections officials about voter registration error

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon transportation authorities waited weeks to tell elections officials about an error that registered over 1,200 people to vote despite them not providing proof of U.S. citizenship. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Oregon’s Driver & Motor Vehicle Services, or DMV, first learned of the improper registrations on August 1. But Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade says she only became aware of the error six weeks later. The mistake occurred in part because Oregon’s DMV automatically registers most people to vote when they obtain a license or ID. Elections officials say they removed over 1,200 voters from rolls due to the error.

