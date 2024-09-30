Russia targets 11 Ukrainian regions as it steps up its drone attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian air force says Russia fired missiles and drones at 11 regions of Ukraine. It was the 33rd consecutive night of aerial attacks behind the front line and set a new monthly record of drone barrages. In Kyiv, multiple explosions and machine gun fire could be heard throughout the night as the Ukrainian capital’s air defenses fought off a drone attack for five hours. No casualties were reported in Kyiv or elsewhere. Russia has increasingly deployed Shahed drones, rather than more expensive missiles, in its aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities since the war began in February 2022. It launched more than 1,300 Shahed drones at Ukraine in September alone — the highest number of Russian drone attacks in a single month.

