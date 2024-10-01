Amazon pulls Kim Porter memoir about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs that her children say is fake

Amazon has removed a memoir from its site that purports to detail an abusive relationship between late actor Kim Porter and hip-hop mogul Sean ”Diddy” An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to removal of “Kim’s Lost Words: A journey for justice, from the other side…” in a statement Tuesday. Porter and Combs’ children have denounced the book as a complete fabrication. The book details physical abuse, sexual coercion and other acts of violence Combs allegedly committed. It became the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon after Combs was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty.

