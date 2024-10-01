American Family Field adds padding to area of wall that Brewers’ Frelick hit while chasing foul ball

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sal Frelick returned to the Milwaukee Brewers’ lineup for the start of the playoffs without needing to worry about hitting any metal if he crashed into a wall again. Frelick bruised his hip Friday when his left side made contact with the metal chain link inside a window in American Family Field’s right-field sidewall that had no protective padding. That area of the wall had padding Tuesday as the Brewers started their NL Wild Card Series with the New York Mets.

