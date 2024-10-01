Appeals court reinstates Indiana lawsuit against TikTok alleging child safety, privacy concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has reinstated a lawsuit filed by the state accusing TikTok of deceiving its users about the video-sharing platform’s level of inappropriate content for children and the security of its consumers’ personal information. In a 3-0 ruling issued Monday, a three-judge panel of the state appeals court reversed two November 2023 decisions by a county judge which dismissed a pair of lawsuits the state had filed against TikTok. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Judge Paul Mathias wrote on behalf of the appeals court that TikTok’s millions of Indiana users and the $46 million in Indiana-based income the company reported in 2021create sufficient contact between the company and the state to establish Indiana courts’ jurisdiction over TikTok.

