EU, US urge Albania’s opposition to end violence and resume dialogue with government

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The European Union and the United States have urged Albania’s opposition to resume dialogue with the government, saying violence doesn’t help the country integrate into the European bloc. On Monday, opposition Democratic Party lawmakers shoved microphones off tables, hurled objects at the seats of Parliament’s speaker and government ministers and burned chairs, saying the imprisonment of a fellow lawmaker was politically motivated. Parliament expelled Ervin Salianji on Monday after he began serving a one-year prison sentence last week on slander charges. The EU and U.S. Embassy in Albania said the opposition should not resort to violence and should resume dialogue. The EU has launched membership negotiations with Albania.

