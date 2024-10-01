Girl and boy injured in suspected acid attack outside a London school

LONDON (AP) — London police say two teens were injured after a male suspect on a scooter threw what was believed to be acid on them outside a school. The Metropolitan Police said Tuesday that a 14-year-old girl may have life-changing injuries from the attack on Monday outside Westminster Academy. A 16-year-old boy’s injuries are less serious but he remains in the hospital. A teacher who rushed to help them was also hospitalized after being exposed to the substance but was released after treatment. Two police officers who felt ill after responding to the attack were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

