Lauryn Hill sued by Fugees bandmate for fraud over tour. She says the lawsuit is ‘baseless’

NEW YORK (AP) — Fugees rapper Pras is suing his bandmate Lauryn Hill for fraud over the group’s shortened 2023 reunion tour. The lawsuit filed by Fugees founding member Prakazrel “Pras” Michel in New York federal court on Tuesday says that Hill took advantage of his criminal conviction in a political conspiracy case to force an unfair and fraudulent contract on him. Hill responded in a statement saying the lawsuit is full of “false claims” and “unwarranted attacks.” She says she was trying to do Michel a favor by including the Fugees in what was to be a solo tour.

