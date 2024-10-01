Louisiana governor plans to call third special session to overhaul the state’s tax system

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry says that he plans to call the Legislature into a special session in November, marking the third such gathering this year, with the hopes of overhauling the state’s current tax system that the Republican said is failing residents. While detailing his proposed tax plan, Landry said he wants to reduce the individual income tax and expand the sales tax to include more items and services such as dog grooming and the car wash. Louisiana is the latest state in the Deep South to discuss tax changes, as Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves continues to push for his state to phase out the income tax and as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed measures earlier this year to significantly cut income taxes.

