Marketing plans are key for small businesses ahead of a tough holiday shopping season

NEW YORK (AP) — The holidays are the busiest time of year for many small retailers and other businesses. But the holidays this year could be particularly challenging. Although inflation has retreated, small businesses are still dealing with high costs and consumers have been tightening the purse strings, too. Stepping up marketing is one way to bolster holiday results. In a survey by email marketing firm Constant Contact, 51% of small business owners said they believe social media marketing and email marketing have the biggest impact on their holiday goals.

