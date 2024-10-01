New York City Mayor Eric Adams is due back in court in his criminal case

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to return to court in a case where he is accused of taking bribes and illegal campaign contributions. The Democrat is set to make a 10:30 a.m. appearance Wednesday before a judge at a federal courthouse in Manhattan, just a few blocks from City Hall. The proceeding isn’t expected to involve a deep exploration of the evidence. A judge could set a preliminary timetable for the trial. Adams was indicted last week on charges that he accepted illegal campaign contributions and about $100,000 worth of free or deeply discounted travel from people with ties to Turkey. Adams has denied knowingly accepting any illegal campaign contributions and said there was nothing improper about the trips.

