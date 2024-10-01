Parents sue school district following wristband protest against transgender girl at soccer game

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Three parents and a grandparent say their rights were violated when they were barred from a New Hampshire school’s grounds for wearing wristbands in protest of a transgender girl playing in a girls soccer game. The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Concord followed a Sept. 17 match at Bow High School against Plymouth Regional High School. A 15-year-old transgender girl is playing on the Plymouth team as she and another teen challenge a New Hampshire ban in court. The plaintiffs said they were forced to take off the wristbands to prevent Bow from forfeiting the game. The school district superintendent on Tuesday declined to comment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.