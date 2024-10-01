The grace period for student loan payments is over. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) — The 12-month grace period for student loan borrowers came to an end on Sept. 30. The “on-ramp” period helped borrowers who are struggling to make payments avoid the risk of going default and hurting their credit score. With the on-ramp period and and a separate program known as Fresh Start ending and the SAVE plan on hold, student loan borrowers who are struggling to afford their monthly payments have fewer options. Borrowers should look into income-driven repayment plans, as well as deferment or forbearance, and know the pros and cons of each.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.