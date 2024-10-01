Video of Kentucky judge’s death shown at court hearing for the ex-sheriff charged in the case

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (AP) — Video showing a Kentucky judge being gunned down in his chambers was played at a court hearing for the ex-sheriff charged with the murder. The video clip was presented by prosecutors during the preliminary hearing for Shawn “Mickey” Stines. He was sheriff of Letcher County when police say he walked into District Judge Kevin Mullins’ chambers and opened fire on Sept. 19. Mullins died at the scene, and Stines surrendered without incident. Stines stepped down as sheriff Monday. Police have given no motive for the shooting involving two prominent members of the Appalachian county near the Virginia border.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.