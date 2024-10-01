What to know about Hezbollah’s capabilities after its recent losses

BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah has warned that the rockets that struck central Israel were only the beginning and that the militant group is waiting for invading forces to enter Lebanon to confront them. Tuesday’s rocket attack on a suburb of Tel Aviv came as Israel is expected to launch a ground offensive on Lebanon. Despite the losses that the group suffered in recent weeks, Hezbollah still has thousands of experienced fighters deployed along the border with Israel as well as weapons that they have not used. After the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike last week, the group vowed not to give up and keep fighting.

