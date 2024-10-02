Acrisure Arena gears up for Desert Dual

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to return to the desert for their first appearance of the 2024-2025 preseason.

Acrisure Arena will host the Lakers for the second consecutive year, kicking off their preseason with two matchups. On Friday, they’ll face off against the Timberwolves. On Sunday night, they play the Suns.

Acrisure Arena was able to transform their ice hockey rink into a basketball court in just two hours!

Tickets are still available, head to this link for more information.