Army returns remains of 9 Indigenous children who died at boarding school over a century ago

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — The remains of nine more Native American children who died at a notorious government-run boarding school in Pennsylvania over a century ago have been disinterred from a small Army cemetery and returned to families. The announcement was made Wednesday. The children attended the former Carlisle Indian Industrial School. Thousands of Indigenous children were taken from their families and forced to assimilate at the school as a matter of U.S. policy. The nine children belonged to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, the Gros Ventre Tribe of the Fort Belknap Indian Community, the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, and the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

