Days after being suspended Emi Martinez has Prince William celebrating in the Champions League

Prince William has watched his beloved Aston Villa seal another famous win against Bayern Munich. Villa won 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday with heroics from Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. The Prince of Wales and future King of England is a lifelong fan of the Premier League team and was part of the crowd for its first home game in European soccer’s elite competition for 41 years. William met members of Villa’s 1982 European Cup winning team before the match at Villa Park.

