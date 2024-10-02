Four Iraqi soldiers killed in Islamic State group ambush

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s Interior Ministry says four Iraqi troops have been killed in an ambush by the extremist Islamic State group. Wednesday’s attack came days after the U.S. military announced that troops from its coalition against IS in Iraq and Syria will withdraw from Iraqi territory next year but maintain a presence in Syria until 2026. Ministry spokesperson said three soldiers were wounded while the troops from the 42nd Brigade’s Intelligence Unit were on a reconnaissance mission in a rugged area near the northern city of Kirkuk. Despite IS losing its so-called caliphate, it continues to launch attacks through its scattered cells.

