Japan’s new government welcomes ‘forward-looking’ congratulatory message from China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s new government says it hopes to improve ties with China after receiving a “forward-looking” congratulatory message from Beijing on the election of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Ties between Japan and China have been strained by a territorial dispute, Japan’s wartime history, and most recently, the killing of a Japanese schoolboy in China. In a message on Tuesday congratulating Ishiba, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was in the interests of both countries to pursue peaceful coexistence, friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. Japan’s government spokesperson says it views the congratulations as a forward-looking message regarding Japan-China relations.

