Malaysian prime minister arrives in Pakistan on a 3-day visit to discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Malaysia’s prime minister has arrived in Pakistan’s capital on his first official visit which is aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries. Anwar Ibrahim was received by his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif when his plane landed at an airport near Islamabad on Wednesday. Ibrahim will hold a formal meeting with Sharif at his sprawling office to discuss a range of issues including the latest situation in the Middle East. The two leaders will also witness the signing of various agreements during the three-day visit of the Malaysian premier.

