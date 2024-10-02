Prosecutors drop case against third man in Chicago police officer’s death

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped their case against the last of three men accused of killing an off-duty Chicago police officer in 2011. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that prosecutors dropped charges against Alexander Villa during a court hearing Wednesday. Villa, Tyrone Clay and Edgardo Colon were all charged in the shooting death of Officer Clifton Lewis during the robbery of a convenience store where Lewis was working as a security guard. Colon was convicted in 2017, but the verdict was overturned in 2020. Prosecutors dropped charges against him and Clay last year. Villa’s attorneys pointed to cellphone maps that showed he wasn’t at the crime scene.

