Reese Witherspoon is teaming with bestseller Harlan Coben on her first suspense novel

NEW YORK (AP) — Reese Witherspoon’s latest literary news marks a new direction for the Oscar-winning actor, producer and founder of her own book club. Grand Central Publishing announced Wednesday that the “Legally Blonde” and “Big Little Lies” star is teaming with the bestselling thriller writer and Netflix producer-creator Harlan Coben on a suspense novel, her first work of adult fiction. The book, currently untitled, is scheduled for next fall and is being developed out of an idea that Witherspoon came up with. “To say I am a fan of Harlan’s body of work is a massive understatement,” Witherspoon says in a statement

