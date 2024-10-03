Federal agents detain 64 Haitian migrants left stranded on an island near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents say they have detained 64 Haitian migrants after smugglers abandoned them on an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that park rangers alerted authorities after discovering the group on Mona Island. It is the third time in recent weeks that a group of Haitians have been left stranded on the island located in treacherous waters between Puerto Rico and the neighboring Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti. Two weeks ago, 31 other migrants were rescued from the island. Last Sunday, an additional 14 also were discovered.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.