Utah woman arrested after telling informant she shot her estranged husband in his sleep

A Utah woman has been arrested for investigation of murder after she reportedly told a confidential informant that she shot her estranged husband in his sleep and buried him in a shallow grave. Police in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, say 41-year-old Jennifer Gledhill was arrested Wednesday in the death of 51-year-old Matthew Johnson. An informant told police that Gledhill reported shooting Johnson in the bed on Sept. 20 or 21 and burying his body in an undisclosed location. The investigation found blood on the carpet under a new mattress. Court records indicate the couple was going through a contentious divorce and custody dispute.

