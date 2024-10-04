South Carolina sets Nov. 1 execution as state ramps up use of death chamber

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has set a date of Nov. 1 date for its next execution as the state ramps up use of the death penalty after a 13-year pause. The state’s high court issued the warrant Friday for Richard Moore. He was sentenced to death in the September 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney. The 59-year-old Moore will likely have the choice to die by lethal injection, electrocution or firing squad. South Carolina restarted its death chamber last month after a long pause caused by the expiration of its lethal injection drugs. A shield law and a change in the drugs used has given the state a new supply.

