Supreme Court will hear an Ohio woman’s claim she lost out on jobs because she is straight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up the case of an Ohio woman who claims she suffered sex discrimination in her employment because she is straight. The justices on Friday agreed to review an appellate ruling that upheld the dismissal of the discrimination lawsuit filed by the woman, Marlean Ames, against the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Arguments probably will take place early next year. Ames, who has worked for the department for 20 years, contends she was passed over for a promotion and then demoted because she is heterosexual. Both the job she sought and the one she had held were given to LGBTQ people.

