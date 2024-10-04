Texas man sought in wounding of small town’s police chief

MEMPHIS, Texas (AP) — Authorities in the Texas Panhandle are searching for a man they said wounded a small town’s police chief. The Texas Department of Public Safety sent out a “Blue Alert” at 5 a.m. Friday for Seth Altman in the shooting of Memphis Police Chief Rex Plant. DPS said Plant was shot late Thursday night when he and an officer tried to arrest Altman on a burglary charge. DPS issues these alerts at the request of local law enforcement when an officer is killed or wounded by a suspect considered a risk to public safety. KVII-TV reports Plant was hospitalized in stable condition.

