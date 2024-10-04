The International Criminal Court unsealed war crimes arrest warrants for 6 Libyan suspects

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court has unsealed arrest warrants for six men allegedly linked to a brutal Libyan militia blamed for multiple killings and other crimes in a strategically important western town where mass graves were discovered in 2020. The court said Friday the warrants cover “war crimes allegedly committed in Tarhunah, including murder, outrages upon personal dignity, cruel treatment, torture, sexual violence and rape.” Libya has been in political turmoil since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Since then, Libya has been split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by militias and foreign governments.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.