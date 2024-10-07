Ahead of hurricane strike, Floridians should have a plan, a supply kit and heed evacuation advice

Emergency managers say having a plan and an emergency kit before Hurricane Milton strikes is paramount. And for many Floridians, heeding warnings to evacuate could be a life-saving decision. People should do three key things: make a plan, have an emergency kit and stay informed. Preparing for a hurricane includes getting supplies in advance, including nonperishable foods and water. Authorities say people should have at least 7 days of supplies, including food, water, medications, batteries and other essentials. Experts add that many guides and checklists for hurricane preparation are available at the websites of local and state emergency management agencies.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.