A Georgia mayor indicted for allegedly trying to give inmates alcohol has been suspended
THOMSON, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of a small Georgia town has been suspended after he was indicted for allegedly trying to furnish a bottle of gin to prisoners. Thomson Mayor Benjamin “Benji” Cary Cranford was suspended Friday by Gov. Brian Kemp after a review panel concluded that the charges against him hurt his ability to perform his job. Cranford was charged with two felonies after investigators concluded that he bought a bottle of gin on June 3 and placed it in the path of a state prison work crew. Cranford has said he doesn’t remember what he did that day and doesn’t know any of the the prisoners.