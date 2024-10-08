Cattle wander onto North Dakota interstate and cause 3 crashes

DRISCOLL, N.D. (AP) — A large herd of cattle escaped from a North Dakota pasture, wandered onto an interstate highway, caused a semi to overturn and resulted in the deaths of 25 of the animals. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the cattle walked out of a pasture adjacent to Interstate 94 near Driscoll around 1 a.m. Monday and congregated under an overpass. A semi hit them and overturned. The driver escaped injury. Then a Ford Escape struck the cattle. The driver was hospitalized with cuts and bruises. A Ford Fusion then hit the cattle. All four people in the car were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

