CBS News says Trump campaign had ‘shifting explanations’ for why he snubbed ’60 Minutes’

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News’ Scott Pelley said the Trump campaign offered “shifting explanations” for why it backed out of a planned interview the show aired on Monday. Pelley said the campaign objected to “60 Minutes” fact-checking Trump, even though “we fact-check every story.” He also said the campaign sought an apology for something that correspondent Lesley Stahl never said in 2020. The Trump campaign insisted the interview had never been scheduled, and he appeared instead with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham an hour earlier — much likely to a smaller audience. Barring a last-minute change in plans, it was likely the last chance for voters to see the two candidates back-to-back on the same show.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.