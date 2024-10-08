Fast-rising cholera cases across war-torn Sudan alarm the UN

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s health ministry says cholera cases in the country have increased by almost 40% across 11 of the total 18 states in less than two weeks, alarming the U.N. health officials. The overall number of cases includes 626 deaths as of Sunday. U.N. agencies are working with the ministry to vaccinate 1.81 million people to curb the spread of the disease. Cholera was officially declared an outbreak in August by the health ministry after a new wave of cases was reported starting July 22. The disease is spreading in areas devastated by recent heavy rainfalls and floods, especially in eastern Sudan which sheltered millions of people displaced by the conflict between the Sudanese military and the RSF.

