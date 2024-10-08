French anti-terror investigators make 3 arrests in probe of suspected attack plot

PARIS (AP) — French anti-terror prosecutors have announced the arrests of three people in southwest France in a probe led by the country’s domestic intelligence agency into a suspected attack plot. Police detained the three people in the Toulouse region on Tuesday morning. The national anti-terror prosecutors’ office didn’t confirm French media reports that two of the suspects are Afghan nationals. The prosecutors’ office says the DGSI domestic police intelligence service is leading the investigation into a suspected plot to carry out a terror attack or attacks. It gave no details about possible targets or motives.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.