Golijov’s Flamenco-tinged opera about slain Spanish playwright Lorca comes to the Met

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera is preparing to stage a Flamenco-infused production of an opera about Spanish author Federico Garcia Lorca. The work, “Ainadamar,” by Argentine-born composer Osvaldo Golijov and playwright David Henry Hwang tells Lorca’s story through the lens of his muse, Margarita Xirgu, who starred in one of his works. “Ainadamar” is the name of a spring in the hills above Granada, where Lorca was killed 1936. Golijov calls the staging by Brazilian director and choreographer Deborah Colker revelatory and said it made him discover aspects of the piece that he hadn’t realized before. “Ainadamar” begins a nine-performance run on Oct. 15.

