How AP VoteCast works, and how it’s different from an exit poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to understanding elections, it’s not just about who won and lost. To explain what really happened, it’s important to understand who voted and how, what they cared about and how they felt about important issues facing the country. At The Associated Press, AP VoteCast is an important part of answering those questions. AP VoteCast isn’t an exit poll, although it serves a similar purpose. It was created in part to reflect significant changes in how people vote, from a world where most voters showed up at the polls on Election Day to one where a growing number cast their ballots in advance.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.