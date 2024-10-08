Lawsuit seeks to reopen voter registration in Georgia after Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA (AP) — Three voting rights groups are asking a federal judge to order the state of Georgia to reopen voter registration for November’s elections. The groups argue in a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Atlanta that damage and disruptions from Hurricane Helene unfairly deprived people of the opportunity to register last week. Monday was Georgia’s registration deadline. The lawsuit seeks to have registration reopened through Oct. 14. The plaintiffs say they had to cancel voter registration activities. Historically there’s a spike in Georgia voter registrations just before the deadline. A judge has scheduled a Wednesday hearing on the request. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger declined to comment.

