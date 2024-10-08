Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole heritage will be showcased at 50th annual Festivals Acadiens et Creoles

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole heritage will take center stage when the Festivals Acadiens et Creoles marks a half-century of honoring and celebrating the culture through music, arts, food and community. Organizers say what started as a one day concert in 1974 has grown into a three-day event and possibly one of the largest Cajun and Zydeco festivals held globally. And it’s free. This weekend’s festival brings together multi-generations of musicians and artists who annually fight to keep a culture from dying. The Friday through Sunday event will feature performances by homegrown talent including Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, Wayne Toups, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas and Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.