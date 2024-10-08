Philadelphia judge receives unpaid suspension for his political posts on Facebook

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Philadelphia family court judge is suspended without pay for the next three months after the Court of Judicial Discipline determined his politically charged social media posts violated jurists’ behavioral standards. The court on Monday imposed the punishment against Common Pleas Judge Mark B. Cohen. Before he became a judge, Cohen spent more than four decades as a Democratic state representative. The opinion and order faults Cohen’s “actions in repeatedly posting items on the internet reflecting his political views even after being warned not to do so.” His lawyer says he will appeal.

