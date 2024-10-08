Who can vote in US elections, and what steps must you take to do so?

Who can vote in U.S. elections? Generally, if you’re a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years old, you can vote. But each state can impose its own requirements and restrictions on voting. In most states, people incarcerated for felony crimes cannot vote. And most states require people to register their names and addresses in advance of an election, with deadlines spanning from three to 30 days ahead of time. Three-fourths of states ask for some form of identification at the polls, including 21 that require a photo ID.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.