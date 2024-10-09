Judge tosses a New York law that moved many local elections to even-numbered years

A law moving many town and county elections in New York to even-numbered years to align them with state and federal races was struck down by a state judge. The ruling from a judge in Syracuse on Tuesday provides a win to Republicans who claimed it was a partisan effort by Democrats to gain an electoral edge. Sponsors of the measure say they wanted to shift elections for town supervisor, county executive and some other local posts from odd-numbered years to reduce confusion and increase voter turnout. Republicans denounced the law as an effort to move local elections to higher-turnout presidential election years, which could favor Democrats.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.