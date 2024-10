Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz is hosting a rally at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The announcement came after Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to host a rally in the Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Ruiz's staff told News Channel 3 that the event has reached maximum capacity. The RSVP link is no longer available.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

News Channel 3 is attending the rally, stay tuned for updates from the event.